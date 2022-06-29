Recent release "Poemas de mi alma" from Page Publishing author Aldo Mario Revilla Gutiérrez is a heart-stirring compendium of poems that speak about humanity in all its forms.
Aldo Mario Revilla Gutiérrez, a brilliant author born in Lima, Peru, with a passion for writing, has completed his new book "Poemas de mi alma": a powerful read throughout verses that tell different lives and journeys of people, their relationships, their passions, and everyday life.
PERTH AMBOY, N.J., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Revilla Gutiérrez shares, "Poemas de mi alma is born from a deep feeling that has been shaped over time and that, after a patient wait, is finally a reality.
This collection of poems is the result of many years of work and inspiration, written in a subtle verse that overflows the imagination and bears a special stamp in its gentle metaphor.
In it, the most remote corridors of the human experience are traversed, from the love of a mother, the unbreakable family bond, the overflowing passion and the sincere embrace of the friend, including brushstrokes of a candid eroticism, which escapes the purely everyday.
I invite you, dear readers, to review his lines with the fervent hope that you enjoy them."
Published by Page Publishing, Aldo Mario Revilla Gutiérrez's book weaves hope, love, joy, and reality altogether as it, with creativity, tells stories through poetry.
It is about the different sides of life that humans experience as they live their days and shape their futures.
