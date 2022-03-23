Recent release "Un campesino soñador" from Page Publishing author Alex Manjarrez is an inspiring biography of a man who founded a well-renowned restaurant, thrived in the business, and supported many people in their dreams.
Alex Manjarrez, a brilliant entrepreneur, has completed his new book "Un campesino soñador": a stirring memoir about a person who worked his way towards his dreams and rose in success despite the challenges of being in a place that's not his hometown.
NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- "At just 17 years old, he entered the United States like any immigrant fleeing from La Migra. Timoteo 'Alex' Manjarrez traveled by truck from his ranch to Tijuana, and then climbed a huge hill. A mountain similar to those of his native San Francisco. Like those that he had to go up and down when, as a child, he helped his parents in the fields.
Once in Chicago, he worked and trained until he became an outstanding entrepreneur, founding the renowned La Condesa restaurants. He generated employment, supported his people and ventured into music with his Grupo Condesa, a springboard to fame for young talents who wanted to make themselves known in the cantada. A true dream maker of his own and others."
Published by Page Publishing, Alex Manjarrez's enthralling life journey will take readers throughout the ups and downs of his life abroad as he makes a name of his own and lifted others up who are also dreamers like him.
Now, Alex continues to thrive in his chosen paths.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Un campesino soñador" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
