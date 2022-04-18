Starting on April 18, Allegra will be giving away up to $16,000 in prizes including 10 $100 eGift Cards per week and a $10,000 Dream Vacation!
Video play button

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Show us how you #LiveYourGreatness with Allegra! With allergies out of the way, Allegra wants to celebrate how you live your best life. Allegra will be giving away up to $16,000 in prizes including 10 $100 eGift Cards per week and a $10,000 Dream Vacation! For more details on how to enter, visit www.allegralygsweeps.com

Show us how you #LiveYourGreatness with Allegra! For more details on how to enter, visit www.allegralygsweeps.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegra-launches-live-your-greatness-sweepstakes-301526233.html

SOURCE Allegra

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.