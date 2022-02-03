BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allport Cargo Services USA Inc. (ACS), an Origin Management Services company based in Bloomfield, New Jersey, has been named a winner of the 2021 Infor Customer Excellence Award for Distribution/Third-Party Logistics (3PL).
ACS is one of nine organizations recognized for driving innovation and showcasing exceptional business results. The company was selected by a panel of Infor solution and industry experts and recognized during Inforum Digital, Jan 25-26.
ACS is an independent 3PL operating a unique system and service neutral operating model, enabling clients to plug and play their transportation providers without disrupting their suppliers, product, or documentation flow. The company faced stiff competition to reach this stage. The Infor Customer Excellence Awards were developed to spotlight the work of top Infor customers globally in the areas of customer service, long-term vision, and business growth.
"At Infor, we succeed when our customers succeed. Our vision is to have our customers' backs, offer an amazing customer experience, and think long term," said Kevin Samuelson,Infor chief executive officer. "These awards give us a chance to highlight some of the practical solutions we have developed with our customers to expand their success and alleviate pain points across industries. With the myriad challenges this past year has posed, it's never been more important that we spotlight the amazing work our customers are doing."
Allport Cargo Services USA Inc. was established in 2015 as a new region in the Cargo Services Group, covering all of North America. ACS provides global supply chain management services to customers that have extensive networks to orchestrate and massive challenges to solve, with a team of more than 7,000 employees worldwide.
"With so many moving parts in global supply chain management, finding the right operating system was a challenge. The Infor Nexus global visibility network platform provides ACS with an end-to-end supply chain management solution that automates processes across the network. It's been a game-changer for our organization," says Bill Aldridge, President of Allport Cargo Services USA Inc. "This recognition by Infor for driving innovation and generating exceptional business results is something that our entire team can be proud of."
About Allport Cargo Services USA Inc.
Allport Cargo Services USA is part of the Cargo Services Group of Companies, the largest, privately-held Hong Kong based third-party logistics provider. We are a 33-year-old company, 7 years new here in North America, with a team of more than 7,000 staff globally, managing more than 2 Million TEU's with a footprint of more than 6+ Million sqft. of warehouse and distribution space in Asia Pacific alone. ACS is an independent 3PL that operates a unique systems and service neutral operating model enabling their clients to plug and play their transportation providers without disrupting their suppliers, product or documentation flow by using the industry-leading IT platform, Infor Nexus. ACS operates and executes 100% of everything they do "live" on the Infor Nexus platform. ACS uses the Infor Nexus Supply Chain Visibility module to provide end-to-end, network-wide supply chain management solutions. The platform creates a single version of the truth allowing multiple participants to work, automate processes, and collaborate globally.
Connect with us to learn more; https://www.linkedin.com/company/allport-cargo-services-usa/
Media Contact
Lisa Aldridge, Allport Cargo Services USA Inc. (ACS), 1 (973) 780-9400, lisa.aldridge@us.allportcargoservices.com
SOURCE Allport Cargo Services USA Inc. (ACS)