FLEMINGTON, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alta Associates, a woman-owned executive search firm specializing in cybersecurity, IT risk management and technology, gets client affirmation by being voted as one of Forbes' Best Executive Recruiting Firms for its third year. With over 30 years of experience Alta Associates has an unprecedented track record of placing Chief Information Security Officers and IT risk executives and building the teams that support them. Alta's differentiator is their industry knowledge, vast trusted network and ability to quickly provide a diverse slate of candidates.
"Alta Associates is thrilled to be recognized by our clients for our outstanding search performance," says Alta's CEO Joyce Brocaglia. "This designation highlights Alta's ability to deliver top-notch cybersecurity, risk and technology executives for more than three decades."
Alta's executive search experts ensure that corporations succeed in hiring hard to find cybersecurity, IT risk and technology talent. The demand for cybersecurity and transformational technology talent is immense. Retaining Alta Associates gives corporations a competitive edge. Alta's seasoned team of specialized recruiters have trusted relationships with diverse and highly sought-after cybersecurity, risk and technology experts. Alta not only partners with companies to find the most qualified executives, but also assists them in creating job descriptions, advises them on diverse hiring practices and educates them on market compensation. Through the "Alta Advantage," a proprietary recruiting process, the company gains an understanding of each client's unique requirements, provides a qualified and diverse slate of candidates within two weeks of launching the search and fills roles in record time.
Joyce Brocaglia is the CEO of Alta Associates, and also the founder of the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management and Privacy (EWF) in 2002. Today the EWF is the largest member organization dedicated to engaging, developing and advancing women leaders and promoting diversity in this male-dominated industry. This year marks the 19th Annual EWF National Conference: "Securing the Digital Ecosystem." This conference will feature such speakers as feminist icon Gloria Steinem, award-winning cybersecurity journalist Nicole Perlroth, and more. The EWF National Conference will take place virtually on October 18-21, 2021.
About Alta Associates:
Founded in 1986 Alta Associates is widely acknowledged as the leading boutique executive search firm specializing in information security, cybersecurity and IT risk management. Alta is recognized for their deep understanding of the information security industry and the drives that shape it. Having successfully partnered with global enterprises for over 30 years, Alta has filled many of the most high profile Chief Information Security Officer roles and built world class information security, cybersecurity and IT risk organizations. Alta is well known for their ability to attract and deliver top tier executives and the teams that support them and is named as one of the top 50 executive search firms in the United States. For more information visit, http://www.altaassociates.com or call 908-806-8442.
About the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy:
Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Privacy. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their career. Most importantly, it is a sisterhood where women are encouraged and supported to be their authentic selves, visualize their highest selves, and believe in themselves. The EWF serves emerging leaders and the most prominent influential women in our field by facilitating virtual and live programs and events throughout the year. Programs include an Annual Conference, Rising Leaders Forum for Millennial and Gen. Z members, Lift mentorship program, regional meetings, leadership development initiatives, and opportunities to network and engage with women globally. For more information, visit http://www.ewf-usa.com.
