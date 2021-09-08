MENDHAM, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMedEvents Corporation launches an updated version of their CME Redeem Program to help healthcare practitioners manage their annual CME/CE/MOC allowance efficiently.
"Our primary goal during the redesign process was to create a more valuable and user-centric resource on our platform. Specifically, we wanted to focus on making it easier for healthcare professionals to learn and gain CME credits without worrying about how to spend their CME/CE allowance." – Priya Korrapati, eMedEvents CEO.
Instead of paying for rigid course bundles, the CME Redeem Program gives medical professionals the flexibility and freedom to choose any CME activity listed on eMedEvents' award-winning platform. Currently, eMedEvents is offering four packages:
eMedPro - $1,000
6-month subscription, where members receive a $500 Visa/Amazon gift card.
eMedPlus - $3,000
12-month subscription, where members receive a $1,575 Visa/Amazon gift card.
eMedMax - $5,000
18-month subscription, where members receive a $2,750 Visa/Amazon gift card.
eMedFlex - $250 - $8,000
A unique plan that lets physicians choose the amount they are willing to spend and receive a minimum amount of 50% in the form of a Visa/Amazon gift card.
Additional perks with the CME Redeem Program include:
- An additional $100 in eMedEvents wallet.
- Concierge services to help medical and dental professionals attend multiple conferences for a fixed price.
- Unlimited free CME courses
- CME/CE online activities that can be completed anywhere in the world.
- Personalized CME/CE/MOC activities.
The sheer volume of learning material (courses, enduring material, live conferences, online course and webinars, journals, etc.) provides a means of optimizing your CME/CE/MOC time and budget.
eMedEvents is a leading e-marketplace with the most comprehensive database of medical conferences for physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, and dentists. To fulfill their CME/CE requirements, healthcare professionals can discover CME/CE/MOC activities that fit their unique needs, such as CME/CE/MOC credits, specialty-specific topics, and even events in preferred locations. In addition, with over 6000 accredited medical conferences, webinars, journals, and podcasts to choose from, eMedEvents is the perfect place to find, register, and follow any conference of your choice.
