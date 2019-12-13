VASCEPA becomes the first and only FDA-approved medication for reducing cardiovascular risk beyond cholesterol lowering therapy in high-risk patients approved for treatment - Millions of people in the United States qualify as treatment candidates For VASCEPA - Cardiovascular disease events, including heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular death, occur in the United States every 14 seconds and are economically, physically and emotionally costly - VASCEPA has been assessed by independent bodies as priced cost effectively as a cardiovascular risk reduction treatment - VASCEPA total net revenue guidance increased for 2019 to a range of $410 to $425 million and for 2020 is newly guided to a projected range of $650 to $700 million Amarin to host webcast on Monday, December 16 at 7:30 a.m., Eastern Time