"The American Headache Society's Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting continues to be the premiere venue for the dissemination of the latest research and scientific advances underlying the practice of Headache Medicine," said AHS Scientific Program Committee Chair, Dr. Amynah Pradhan, PhD. "While our meeting is virtual this year, we are still providing the same cutting-edge information, CME, symposia, abstracts and posters, that the AHS Annual Meeting is known and valued for. As an addition, this year we have both live and on-demand content, allowing all participants to engage however and whenever they want."
Highlights of the AHS 2021 Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting
Special Interest Section Symposium
Life in a Pandemic- A Window into the Life of a Person with Migraine
Live Streamed Q&A
How We Can Learn from Others to Improve Diversity in Headache Research, Richard Benson, MD, PhD, NINDS/NIH
Debate
Should ICHD Maintain Chronic Migraine as a Separate Diagnosis from Migraine
Pro – David W. Dodick, MD, FAHS, Mayo Clinic
Con – Andrew D. Hershey, MD, PhD, FAHS, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
Abstracts and posters will be presented throughout the Meeting, covering topics in various areas, including trending subjects such as:
- COVID-19 and its impact on migraine
- Pediatric migraine
- Post-traumatic headaches – patients, treatments, and options
- Evaluation of novel non-opioid, non-addictive therapeutics for pain
- Comorbidity of patients with dementia and migraine
- Educated brain in pain – analysis of education level and migraine
- Body mass index (BMI) and migraine
The full agenda can be found here. Media can obtain passes to gain access to all Meeting content.
The American Headache Society® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. The American Headache Society® designates this Other activity (live and recorded content) for a maximum of 30.00 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™.
The Annual Scientific Meeting is designed for physicians, advanced practice providers and other health professionals involved in the care of patients with head, neck, and orofacial pain. AHS has dedicated over 60 years to leading and serving the headache community.
For more information about the American Headache Society and its events, programs, and membership, please visit americanheadachesociety.org.
About the American Headache Society (AHS)
The mission of the American Headache Society is to improve the care and lives of people living with headache disorders. The American Headache Society (AHS) is a professional society of health care providers dedicated to the study and treatment of headache and face pain. The Society's objective is to promote the exchange of information and ideas concerning the causes and treatments of headache and related painful disorders. Educating physicians, health professionals, and the public and encouraging scientific research are the primary functions of our Society. AHS activities include an Annual Scientific Meeting, a comprehensive headache symposium, regional symposia for neurologists and family practice physicians, publication of the journal Headache and sponsorship of the American Migraine Foundation. For more information about AHS, visit americanheadachesociety.org.
