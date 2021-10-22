MIDDLETOWN, N.J., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heritage at Middletown hit the jackpot at the New Jersey Builders' Association's Annual Sales & Marketing Awards (SAMs) in Atlantic City on October 11. Heritage at Middleton, located in beautiful Monmouth County, walked away with a total of six awards including the coveted Community of the Year award. The award was based on several criteria, including product design, interior merchandising and marketing strategy. One visit to Heritage at Middletown and you'll see why this premier community swept the awards in Atlantic City.
"The 2021 SAM Awards presented our company with many proud moments, reinforcing our award-winning reputation," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice-President at American Properties Realty, Inc.
Heritage at Middletown also won the award for best interior merchandising for its' Dorbrook model, by interior designer Michelle Strassburger of M.S. Designs in Chicago. The community also won Best Attached Product and all the home designs feature three to four bedrooms, two and a half to three and a half bathrooms, one to two car garages, open floor plans, a deck and flex room. Prices for the homes start from the mid $500s.
Other awards included Best Marketing Strategy, Best Brochure and Salesperson of the Year, which went to Kelly Flanagan, our sales manager at Heritage at Middletown.
"Heritage at Middletown is ideally located in one of the most desirable places to live in New Jersey," said Flanagan. "Middletown offers a highly rated school system, as well as nearby retail, dining and recreation. With our final phase now open, we invite you to act now to take advantage of historically low interest rates on the new wooded home sites."
Heritage at Middletown is conveniently located off of Route 35 and just five miles from the Garden State Parkway. New York City commuters are just minutes from the Middletown and Red Bank NJ Transit® Train Station, as well as bus and ferry service to New York City. This exciting new townhome community is close to the Jersey Shore, as well as shopping, dining and entertainment venues in downtown Red Bank. Recreation abounds in and around the community, especially at nearby Thompson Park and Dorsett Park (less than one mile away).
A community clubhouse is about to be completed and will offer residents a fitness center, business center and lounge with kitchenette. An outside fire-pit, walking paths and two playgrounds are other amenities offered.
Heritage at Middletown families send their children to the highly sought- after Middletown Township Public School District, which is rated A- according to Niche.com.
"Middleton was voted the #1 safest small city in NJ for 2019 in a report by Frontpoint Security, and our community is truly great to be a part of," said Flanagan. "I invite you to make an appointment so I can tour the beautiful model homes with you, show you the final phase with the best home sites in the community and tell you more about Heritage at Middletown."
Heritage at Middletown is located at 2507 Evans Lane in Middletown. To learn more, visit http://www.HeritageatMiddletown.com or call Kelly Flanagan at 732-533-5150 or email kflanagan@americanproperties.net. To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/3n3LR5l
About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.
