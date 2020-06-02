OAKLAND, N.J., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerlux, an award-winning design-and-manufacture lighting company, announced today that it has launched a series of innovative wall-mount luminaires that feature plenty of options to complete any interior space for architects and lighting designers.
The Rook 350 Wall Mount solutions, which come in different shapes (i.e. cylinder and square), allow the fixture to be mounted as a direct or indirect luminaire using a kit provided with the fixture. The Direct/Indirect fixtures can be ordered with different beam spreads—narrow on bottom, flood on top or vice versa?—and different wattages with open and lensed units. Rook 350 has the same optical performance as Amerlux's Hornet 3.5" Downlights, which means architects and lighting designers can create a space with the same optics as the Hornet recessed downlight, Rook 350 pendant and Rook 350 Wall Mount.
"We want to give architects and lighting designers one more fixture that will complete their space," said Bill Plageman, Amerlux's VP of Marketing and Product Development. "That's why we developed a solution with so many options. Our Rook family is complete—much like the projects they finish with style."
With only a 3.5" aperture, the Rook 350 can be used to add visual interest to walls or columns in any retail, hospitality or commercial environment. The Dim-To-Warm option allows designers to simulate the familiar glow and dimming of incandescent lamps. By shifting to a lower Kelvin temperature as the lights dim, Dim-To-Warm taps into the powerful mediums of light and color to enhance the experience.
The Rook 350 3.5" Round Wall Mount Direct or Indirect with Dim-To-Warm offers a range of color temperatures (i.e. 3000K to 1800K), as well as 95 CRI. The cylinder wall mount is 13W, while the lumen output includes 672 lm with the open unit (RK350WR) and 822 lm with the lensed unit.
For open units, beam spread options include narrow flood (18 degrees), medium flood (24 degrees), flood (28 degrees) and wide flood (45 degrees). For lensed units, beam spread options include 30 degrees, 40 degrees and 65 degrees.
Dimming options include TRIAC, ELV (120V/277V) 5% Dim and 0-10V (120V/277V) 1% Dim.
The Rook 350 3.5" Square Wall Mount Direct/Indirect Dim-To-Warm offers a range of color temperatures (i.e. 3000K to 1800K), as well as 95 CRI. The cylinder wall mount is 13W, while the lumen output includes 672 lm with the open unit (RK350WS) and 841 lm with the lensed unit (RK350WSL).
For the open units, beam spread options include narrow flood (18 degrees), medium flood (24 degrees), flood (35 degrees) and wide flood (44 degrees). For lensed units, beam spread options include 30 degrees, 50 degrees and 65 degrees.
Dimming options include TRIAC, ELV (120V/277V) 5% Dim and 0-10V (120V/277V) 1% Dim.
No matter the shape, Rook 350 offers several mounting options: wall mount, canopy wall mount, conduit canopy wall mount, remote wall mount, remote canopy wall mount and remote conduit canopy wall mount. The square flush mount option is a perfect solution for ADA compliance.
More Rook Options, More Memorable Experiences
Architects and designers don't have to go far to find other opportunities to add to their spaces:
