TINTON FALLS, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMSTAT, for 39 years the leading provider of business aircraft market, fleet, and operator information, has reached a key milestone for its AMSTAT for Salesforce® integration, the latest version of which was released in April of 2020.
As of today, AMSTAT has crossed a major threshold as AMSTAT Clients, utilizing the AMSTAT for Salesforce® application have mapped over 50,000 Salesforce® records to their respective AMSTAT data. This includes not just accounts, contacts, and leads, but also custom aircraft records. Thanks to this mapping, AMSTAT for Salesforce® users can quickly identify changes to their Salesforce® records reported by AMSTAT and easily use this data to update Salesforce® accordingly. Further, the AMSTAT for Salesforce® application highlights sales and customer service opportunities for these linked records.
"We are delighted in being able to help our clients save time and effort by creating linkages between the data we have in AMSTAT and the records in their Salesforce® instance that drive their business. The fact that our clients have linked so many records to our data so quickly confirms that this integration is highly valued by our customers," said Kit Tankhiwale, AMSTAT Senior Product Innovator. He added, "I never tire of hearing how easy we've made it to integrate our best-in-class information with their business processes using their existing Salesforce® objects."
AMSTAT is not the only one who's delighted in the success of this offering. As per Ryan Lutz, Vice President at Charlie Bravo Aviation, "This integration saves me time by making it so easy to create and manage records in Salesforce. I can also reach the right prospects quickly because I have most current market research information already in Salesforce."
The AMSTAT for Salesforce® app allows users to create and maintain accounts, contacts, leads, and aircraft records in Salesforce using the latest AMSTAT information. With just a few clicks, users can create multiple Salesforce® records and have them linked to each other automatically, as well as linked to the latest AMSTAT data. A one-time mapping done at installation time lets users create aircraft records in Salesforce® using either their existing Aircraft object, or an object definition provided by AMSTAT. AMSTAT for Salesforce® was designed and built with both AMSTAT Premier and Salesforce® users and Salesforce® administrators in mind, empowering these roles and making their jobs easier.
