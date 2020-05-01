NEW YORK, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Amazon, Inc. ("Amazon" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AMZN). Investors who purchased Amazon securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/amzn.
The investigation concerns whether Amazon and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On April 28, 2020, Reuters published an article entitled "New York AG raises concerns about Amazon's pandemic safety practices: source." The article reported that New York Attorney General Letitia James's office sent a letter to the Company stating, in relevant part, that "Amazon's health and safety measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are so inadequate that they may violate several provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act." With respect to Amazon's termination of Christian Smalls, an employee who demonstrated against the Company's warehouse conditions in the pandemic, the letter reportedly stated "that preliminary findings 'raise serious concern that Amazon may have discharged (Smalls) in order to silence his complaints and send a threatening message to other employees that they should also keep quiet about any health and safety concerns.'"
