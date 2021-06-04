MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today--as authors, booksellers and the publishing industry look to come back stronger than ever after a challenging year--Amy Edelman, founder of IndieReader, announced the winners of the 11th annual "IndieReader Discovery Awards" (IRDAs).

With sponsors including NY-based literary agents Dystel, Goderich & Bourret, Reedsy, Smith Publicity and Jerry Jenkins' The Writer's Guild, IndieReader launched the IRDAs to give indie authors access to people who can make a difference in their book's success. Says Edelman, "With the rush by traditional publishers to sign them and their noteworthy bestselling status, there's no longer much doubt that indie authors can be both commercially and creatively successful. All that was left to do was create a credible vehicle by which to find them. That's where the IRDAs come in."

While writing a great book is the first step, getting it in front of the right people—be they readers or agents—is also a critical part of making any book a success. To that end, judges on the IRDA panel include PR and publishing professionals, editors, book designers, professional reviewers and more. Winners will have their titles submitted to New York City literary agents Dystel, Goderich & Bourret for representation consideration.

Judging is based on the quality of writing, editing and the originality of the story.

There was a first, second and third place winner for fiction and non-fiction categories, 40+ category winners and two winners each for BEST FIRST BOOK and BEST COVER DESIGN (for fiction and non-fiction).

The winners, judges, the genre and the authors contact information follows below.

FICTION

First Place

Lilianne Milgrom / L'Origine

Genre: Historical Fiction

Contact: liliannemilgrom@gmail.com

Second Place

Dorian Box / The Hiding Girl: Emily Calby Book 1

Genre: Mystery/Suspense/Thriller

Contact: dorianbox@outlook.com

Third Place

Dana McSwain/ Roseneath

Genre: Horror

Contact: danadmcswain@gmail.com

NON-FICTION

First Place

Vivian M. Lumbard/ Outside Looking In

Genres: Parenting (Child Care/Family)

Contact: vmlumbard@aol.com

Second Place

Cas Oh/ CO Specs: Recipes & Histories of Classic Cocktails

Genre: Cooking/Baking

Contact: contact@cazerac.com

Third Place

Jamison Hill/ When Force Meets Fate: A Mission to Solve an Invisible Illness

Genres: Memoir

Contact: jhillzer07@yahoo.com

CATEGORY WINNERS

Best First Book (Fiction) - Anthony Lee Head/ Driftwood: Stories from the Margarita Road

Best First Book (Non-Fiction) - Chad Scott / The Poster Boy

Best Book Cover (Fiction) – Ryan Meyer / Tempest: Poems

Best Book Cover (Non-Fiction) - Mishka Migacz / Childhood Canceled

Action/Adventure - Jorge Sanchez / Deadbreak

Aging/Death & Dying - Bob Seay / Dad

Biography - Julie Gray / The True Adventures of Gidon Lev

Business - Samuel Sanders / Your Next Big Idea: Improve Your Creativity and Problem-Solving

Chick Lit - Megan Montgomery / Well . . . That Was Awkward

Children's (Early to intermediate readers) - Melissa Perley / The Violin Family

Education - Nicole Kurtz, Kevin Kurtz / Light is Color! – NO SALES LINKS

Entertaining - Daniel Scarpati/ Gofers: On the Front Lines of Film and Television

Environment - Roger Duncan and Michael E. Webber / The Future of Buildings, Transportation and Power

Fantasy - K.N. Salustro / Cause of Death: ???

Finance/Investment/Economics - John Gonzalez and Young Lee/ South Korea: The Price of Efficiency and Success

Gift/Holiday/Specialty - Marta Mahoney/ The Christmas Trolley

Graphic Novel - Raea Gragg/ Mup

LGBTQ+ (Fiction) - Pepijn Westdijk / Songs of War: A Dance of Darkness

LGBTQ+ (Non-Fiction) - Lewis Kempfer / Don't Mind Me, I'm Just Having a Bad Life

Health/Medicine/Nutrition - Travis Hicks / No Match For Her

Historical Fiction - Debra Doxer / Where Butterflies Go

History - Julia Drake / Anonymous Is a Woman: A Global Chronicle of Gender Inequality

Horror - Arjay Lewis / The Vanishing

Humor – Adam Bender / Utopia PR

Inspirational/Spiritual - Shannon Hugman / Analogies, Energies & Celestial Bodies

Kids - John O'Trakoun/ The City Takes A Breath Today

Literary Fiction - J.A. Carter-Winward / Wade

Memoir - F. Scott Service / Playing Soldier

Middle Grade - Corinne G. Ruff/ Aviona the Flying Carousel Horse of Long Beach Island

Mystery/Suspense/Thriller - Geoffrey M Cooper / Forever: A Medical Thriller

New Adult - C.P. Mangel / A Wounded Deer Leaps Highest

Paranormal - Kaylin McFarren / Soul Seeker

Parenting (Child Care/Family) - Dylan Meikle, Kate Meikle / Learning in Lockdown

Poetry - Madalsa, Zuivere / Get Lost Dirty Covid-19!

Politics/Current Events - Cori J. Williams MSW LCSW/ Thriving While Black

Popular Fiction - Sarah Mattern / Dust and Mud

Psychology/Mental Health - Sarah Zabel / Fighting Chance

Religion - Daniel Westlund/ Stolen Shroud

Romance - HK Jacobs/ Wilde Type

Science Fiction - Daniel Weisbeck/ Children of the Miracle

Self-Help - Maria James-Shier/ Cultivate Compassion: Self-Kindness Counts

Short Stories - Tolu' A. Akinyemi/ Inferno of Silence

Sports/Fitness/Recreation - John Gubbins/ Authentic Wilderness

Travel - Andrew Jalbert/ Back on Bonaire: Rediscovering Diver's Paradise as a Father

True Crime - Robert Katzberg/ The Vanishing Trial

Women's Fiction - Linda Lappin/ Loving Modigliani

Women's Issues- Renaii West/ Death by Chaos

Young Adult – C.K. Donnelly/ Trine Rising: The Kinderra Saga: Book 1

2021 PANEL OF JUDGES

The top 6 winning titles will be submitted to Dystel, Goderich & Bourret for representation consideration

Maria D'Marco, REEDSY

Meaghan Hurn/, HURN PUBLICATIONS

Penny Sansevieri, CEO, AUTHOR MARKETING EXPERTS

Mercy Pilkington, Senior Editor, GOODeREADER

Mike Denora, PM IMAGES

Phil Leo, PM IMAGES

Sandra Smith, President, SMITH PUBLICITY

Thanks to our 2021 SPONSORS

Jane Dystel

Jerry Jenkins

Reedsy

Smith Publicity

Featherlite

Media Contact

Amy Edelman, IndieReader, +1 9738655368, amy@indiereader.com

