MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today--as authors, booksellers and the publishing industry look to come back stronger than ever after a challenging year--Amy Edelman, founder of IndieReader, announced the winners of the 11th annual "IndieReader Discovery Awards" (IRDAs).
With sponsors including NY-based literary agents Dystel, Goderich & Bourret, Reedsy, Smith Publicity and Jerry Jenkins' The Writer's Guild, IndieReader launched the IRDAs to give indie authors access to people who can make a difference in their book's success. Says Edelman, "With the rush by traditional publishers to sign them and their noteworthy bestselling status, there's no longer much doubt that indie authors can be both commercially and creatively successful. All that was left to do was create a credible vehicle by which to find them. That's where the IRDAs come in."
While writing a great book is the first step, getting it in front of the right people—be they readers or agents—is also a critical part of making any book a success. To that end, judges on the IRDA panel include PR and publishing professionals, editors, book designers, professional reviewers and more. Winners will have their titles submitted to New York City literary agents Dystel, Goderich & Bourret for representation consideration.
Judging is based on the quality of writing, editing and the originality of the story.
There was a first, second and third place winner for fiction and non-fiction categories, 40+ category winners and two winners each for BEST FIRST BOOK and BEST COVER DESIGN (for fiction and non-fiction).
The winners, judges, the genre and the authors contact information follows below.
FICTION
First Place
Lilianne Milgrom / L'Origine
Genre: Historical Fiction
Contact: liliannemilgrom@gmail.com
Second Place
Dorian Box / The Hiding Girl: Emily Calby Book 1
Genre: Mystery/Suspense/Thriller
Contact: dorianbox@outlook.com
Third Place
Dana McSwain/ Roseneath
Genre: Horror
Contact: danadmcswain@gmail.com
NON-FICTION
First Place
Vivian M. Lumbard/ Outside Looking In
Genres: Parenting (Child Care/Family)
Contact: vmlumbard@aol.com
Second Place
Cas Oh/ CO Specs: Recipes & Histories of Classic Cocktails
Genre: Cooking/Baking
Contact: contact@cazerac.com
Third Place
Jamison Hill/ When Force Meets Fate: A Mission to Solve an Invisible Illness
Genres: Memoir
Contact: jhillzer07@yahoo.com
CATEGORY WINNERS
Best First Book (Fiction) - Anthony Lee Head/ Driftwood: Stories from the Margarita Road
Best First Book (Non-Fiction) - Chad Scott / The Poster Boy
Best Book Cover (Fiction) – Ryan Meyer / Tempest: Poems
Best Book Cover (Non-Fiction) - Mishka Migacz / Childhood Canceled
Action/Adventure - Jorge Sanchez / Deadbreak
Aging/Death & Dying - Bob Seay / Dad
Biography - Julie Gray / The True Adventures of Gidon Lev
Business - Samuel Sanders / Your Next Big Idea: Improve Your Creativity and Problem-Solving
Chick Lit - Megan Montgomery / Well . . . That Was Awkward
Children's (Early to intermediate readers) - Melissa Perley / The Violin Family
Education - Nicole Kurtz, Kevin Kurtz / Light is Color! – NO SALES LINKS
Entertaining - Daniel Scarpati/ Gofers: On the Front Lines of Film and Television
Environment - Roger Duncan and Michael E. Webber / The Future of Buildings, Transportation and Power
Fantasy - K.N. Salustro / Cause of Death: ???
Finance/Investment/Economics - John Gonzalez and Young Lee/ South Korea: The Price of Efficiency and Success
Gift/Holiday/Specialty - Marta Mahoney/ The Christmas Trolley
Graphic Novel - Raea Gragg/ Mup
LGBTQ+ (Fiction) - Pepijn Westdijk / Songs of War: A Dance of Darkness
LGBTQ+ (Non-Fiction) - Lewis Kempfer / Don't Mind Me, I'm Just Having a Bad Life
Health/Medicine/Nutrition - Travis Hicks / No Match For Her
Historical Fiction - Debra Doxer / Where Butterflies Go
History - Julia Drake / Anonymous Is a Woman: A Global Chronicle of Gender Inequality
Horror - Arjay Lewis / The Vanishing
Humor – Adam Bender / Utopia PR
Inspirational/Spiritual - Shannon Hugman / Analogies, Energies & Celestial Bodies
Kids - John O'Trakoun/ The City Takes A Breath Today
Literary Fiction - J.A. Carter-Winward / Wade
Memoir - F. Scott Service / Playing Soldier
Middle Grade - Corinne G. Ruff/ Aviona the Flying Carousel Horse of Long Beach Island
Mystery/Suspense/Thriller - Geoffrey M Cooper / Forever: A Medical Thriller
New Adult - C.P. Mangel / A Wounded Deer Leaps Highest
Paranormal - Kaylin McFarren / Soul Seeker
Parenting (Child Care/Family) - Dylan Meikle, Kate Meikle / Learning in Lockdown
Poetry - Madalsa, Zuivere / Get Lost Dirty Covid-19!
Politics/Current Events - Cori J. Williams MSW LCSW/ Thriving While Black
Popular Fiction - Sarah Mattern / Dust and Mud
Psychology/Mental Health - Sarah Zabel / Fighting Chance
Religion - Daniel Westlund/ Stolen Shroud
Romance - HK Jacobs/ Wilde Type
Science Fiction - Daniel Weisbeck/ Children of the Miracle
Self-Help - Maria James-Shier/ Cultivate Compassion: Self-Kindness Counts
Short Stories - Tolu' A. Akinyemi/ Inferno of Silence
Sports/Fitness/Recreation - John Gubbins/ Authentic Wilderness
Travel - Andrew Jalbert/ Back on Bonaire: Rediscovering Diver's Paradise as a Father
True Crime - Robert Katzberg/ The Vanishing Trial
Women's Fiction - Linda Lappin/ Loving Modigliani
Women's Issues- Renaii West/ Death by Chaos
Young Adult – C.K. Donnelly/ Trine Rising: The Kinderra Saga: Book 1
2021 PANEL OF JUDGES
The top 6 winning titles will be submitted to Dystel, Goderich & Bourret for representation consideration
Maria D'Marco, REEDSY
Meaghan Hurn/, HURN PUBLICATIONS
Penny Sansevieri, CEO, AUTHOR MARKETING EXPERTS
Mercy Pilkington, Senior Editor, GOODeREADER
Mike Denora, PM IMAGES
Phil Leo, PM IMAGES
Sandra Smith, President, SMITH PUBLICITY
Thanks to our 2021 SPONSORS
Jane Dystel
Jerry Jenkins
Reedsy
Smith Publicity
Featherlite
