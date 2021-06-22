BUTLER, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anserve, Inc. received the exclusive ATSI 2021 Award of Excellence for the seventh straight year. The award has been presented since 1996 by the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI), an Altamonte Springs, FL-based telephone answering service industry trade association. The award was presented to Anserve at ATSI's 2021 conference in Kansas City, MO in June.
The award started 25 years ago to help answering services evaluate the overall quality of their calls. The Award of Excellence sets the standard for successful call-handling for the answering service industry. To determine award winners, ATSI utilizes independent judges to evaluate message services for each company over a six-month period. Response time, courteousness of the phone rep, accuracy of the call, knowledge of the account, and overall impression of the call are evaluated by judges.
"The ATSI Award of Excellence is essential to our members and their employees to continually evaluate the service levels they are providing to their clients. It enables them to identify areas of greatness, as well as places that need attention," says ATSI President Tifani Leal. "We've had members that have participated in the program for decades and look forward to winning their awards each year."
Now a seven-time "Emerald Award" winner, Anserve Quality Assurance Coordinator Danielle Prtune remarked, "We at Anserve are so proud to accept the ATSI Award of Excellence for the seventh consecutive year in a row! Through the years, our team's effort and commitment to excellence has helped our success. We look forward to seeing all of the wonderful things our team will accomplish in the upcoming years!"
Anserve strives to provide great customer service for all clients. Services include secure answering services, appointment scheduling, 24/7 emergency answering, and bilingual services in over 200 languages.
About Anserve:
Anserve, Inc., based in Butler, NJ, provides state-of-the-art answering services to small business, medical and healthcare practices, hospice care, real estate, property management companies, and law offices. Anserve handles calls for more than 1,300 clients around the country 24/7. For more information visit: http://www.anserve.com
About ATSI:
The Association of TeleServices International (ATSI) was founded in 1942 as a national trade association that represents live answering services. ATSI now represents companies across North America and the UK.
