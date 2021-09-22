Antios Therapeutics Logo

Antios Therapeutics Logo

 By Antios Therapeutics

MENDHAM, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antios Therapeutics, Inc. ("Antios") today announced that Douglas Mayers, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Antios, will be giving a presentation on ATI-2173, an investigational liver-targeting Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide (ASPIN) in clinical development as a critical component of a combination regimen to potentially provide a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B (HBV) infection. The presentation will take place at the International Coalition to Eliminate HBV (ICE-HBV) Toronto Annual Symposium in conjunction with the International HBV Meeting on September 30, 2021.

Presentation Information:

Presentation: HBV Cure: The Mechanisms Behind Combination Therapies

Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT

Topic: Round Table Discussion - The Industry Perspective on Combination Therapy. The agenda can be found here.

"We are excited to participate in the ICE-HBV Toronto Annual Symposium to discuss the future of HBV therapies. Despite decades of ongoing effort, the current standard of care is still unable to provide a functional cure for HBV infection", said Gregory Mayes, Chief Executive Officer of Antios. "Our lead product candidate, ATI-2173, is the only Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide (ASPIN) in development, and we believe, if approved, it has the potential to be a future cornerstone for a functionally curative regimen for nearly all people living with HBV."

Recent Phase 1b clinical trial data of ATI-2173, Antios' ASPIN, in chronic HBV-infected adult patients were presented at the EASL Digital International Liver Congress™ 2021. The compelling results of the trial demonstrated low systemic exposure of ATI-2173 consistent with preclinical evidence of selective liver targeting previously demonstrated in rat and monkey models. ATI-2173 was generally well-tolerated and led to off-treatment viral suppression in some chronic HBV patients as monotherapy.

About ATI-2173

ATI-2173 is a novel, orally administered, liver-targeted ASPIN molecule designed to deliver the 5'-monophosphate of clevudine to the liver. This L-nucleoside's active 5'-triphosphate has unique antiviral properties as a non-competitive, non-chain terminating HBV polymerase inhibitor that distorts the active site of HBV polymerase resulting in potent HBV antiviral activity and extended off-treatment suppression of HBV DNA. ATI-2173 targets the liver, delivering high levels of the unique 5'- triphosphate while limiting systemic exposure to the parent L-nucleoside. We believe that, if approved, ATI-2173 has the potential to become an integral part of a curative combination regimen for chronic hepatitis B.

About Antios Therapeutics Inc.

Antios is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases. Antios is currently developing ATI-2173, aiming to provide chronic hepatitis B infected patients with a potentially curative combination regimen.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antios-therapeutics-announces-presentation-at-ice-hbv-toronto-annual-symposium-in-conjunction-with-the-international-hbv-meeting-301382814.html

SOURCE Antios Therapeutics

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.