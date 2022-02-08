EDISON, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Under the leadership of local owner Antoine Ford, Fresh Coat Painters will now offer a variety of painting services to the Middlesex County community. With a background in the public service industry, Antoine knows what good – and bad – customer service looks like. Now he's looking forward to using his experience to raise the bar in the painting industry through his new business, Fresh Coat Painters of Middlesex County New Jersey.
Fresh Coat Painters of Middlesex County offers painting services from interior and exterior painting to additional services such as wallpaper removal, drywall repair and more. Fresh Coat Painters has a national product partnership with Sherwin-Williams®, a quality paint provider.
"Offering high-quality customer service can be a real struggle, especially in the service industry. I knew I wanted to open my own business and I knew I wanted to provide a different kind of experience. Fresh Coat Painters gives me the opportunity to do both," Ford said.
As part of the company's commitment to service, Fresh Coat Painters also has a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling and free detailed quotes. Fresh Coat Painters also offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, which means calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the project will be started within three weeks.
The demand for a reliable and trustworthy painter in the Middlesex County area is growing now more than ever. After spending 28 years with the United States Postal Service, Ford was ready for a Fresh Coat of opportunities. With a background of painting in his own home and customer service, Fresh Coat Painters was an obvious choice when he decided to start his own business. He chose Fresh Coat not only because of the focus on quality, but because of the family-focused atmosphere of the entire franchise.
"Fresh Coat Painters gives me corporate support and a franchisee network that can help me make sure my clients get the very best in service and quality," Ford said. "A lot of painting and home improvement companies are focused on doing projects quickly and taking on as many projects as possible. Fresh Coat Painters is built on relationships. We want you to call us again for your next project, which means we need to do quality work at a fair price and with a level of customer service that makes you want to call us again. That's what really sets us apart in the industry and in this community."
Fresh Coat Painters was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat Painters has been included in the Bond's Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat Painters is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association's Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. Fresh Coat Painters of Middlesex County is bonded and insured.
For more information about Fresh Coat of Middlesex County, call 732-354-7714, email AFord@FreshCoatPainters.com or visit https://www.freshcoatpainters.com/middlesex-county/.
