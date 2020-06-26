NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artful accessories brand Anuschka is introducing an expanded product offering for its Fall/Holiday 2020 collection. Known for hand-painted leather bags and art-applied accessories, Anuschka will be adding hand-painted enamel jewelry, silk eye masks and face masks, and chiffon scarves into the product lineup.
The brand has garnered a cult following for its wearable works of art. Now, nature-inspired silk scarves and eye masks will complement Anuschka's hand-painted leather bags. Hand-painted enamel jewelry will bring these tropical flights of fancy to life in 3D. Rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings are individually sketched, hand-molded and hand-painted in bright hues. The collection is lightweight and plated in 18K gold.
"I wanted to create jewelry that makes the everyday feel special," offers CEO and designer Bhaskar Basu. "Each of our artful elements is molded by hand, then individually crafted and hand-painted on enamel." Like all of the brand's products, every joyful accessory captures a moment, imbued with the touch and craft of human hands.
That was exactly what husband-wife co-founders Swapan and Roma Basu set out to do 30 years ago when they launched Anuschka. They wanted to fuse art with function and connect consumers with craftsmen. Guided by that vision and with the help of their son and current CEO Bhaskar Basu, the family grew from a one-room operation in Kolkata, India, to an international lifestyle brand employing more than 500 skilled workers.
By purchasing Anuschka accessories, shoppers simultaneously invest in artisans and craftsmen in Kolkata. There, the Basu family hires unemployed and economically challenged young adults and personally trains them in the intricacies of working with and painting on leather. Under the Basu Group's fair trade policies, artisans are paid higher rates than similar skilled workers in other industries, allowing them to provide an honest living for their families, educate their children and achieve the dreams we take for granted.
Today, the brand's devoted following of passionate collectors embraces the bold style and authenticity of each piece—the result of a labor of love by skilled artisans trained in the Basu family's closely guarded tradition.
Launching this holiday season, hand-painted enamel jewelry will retail from $49 to $99, and silk eye masks, face masks and chiffon scarves will be available for $38.
For more information, visit anuschkaleather.com. For PR and marketing inquiries, email Magdalena Jama at magdalena.jama@anuschkaleather.com or call 908.517.9138.