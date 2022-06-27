Anywhere RE Logo (PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.)

Anywhere RE Logo (PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.)

 By Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

MADISON, N.J. , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), today announced that CEO and President Ryan Schneider will participate in the Moody's US Housing and Housing Finance Executive Series IV to be held on June 29th, 2022.

'What's now and what's next for the existing home sale market' discussion is scheduled for Wednesday, June 29th, at 12:00 p.m. EDT. The remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available at ir.anywhere.re under "Investors." The webcast will be archived on the site for 90 days.

About AnywhereSM

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is on a mission to empower everyone's next move. Home to some of the most recognized brands in real estate – Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty® – the AnywhereSM portfolio includes franchise and brokerage operations as well as national title, settlement, and relocation companies and nationally scaled mortgage origination and underwriting joint ventures. Supporting approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021, Anywhere is focused on simplifying, digitizing, and integrating the real estate transaction for all consumers, no matter where they may be in their home buying and selling journey. With innovative products and technology, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,200 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,400 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers 2021. 

Investor Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Alicia Swift

Trey Sarten

(973) 407-4669

(973) 407-2162

alicia.swift@realogy.com

 

trey.sarten@realogy.com

 





Danielle Kloeblen

Kyle Kirkpatrick

(973) 407-2148

(973) 407-5236

danielle.kloeblen@realogy.com

 

kyle.kirkpatrick@realogy.com

 

 

SOURCE Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

