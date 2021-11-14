CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The AONN+ Foundation for Learning (AONN+ FFL) announced that its oncology navigator certifications have received the prestigious Magnet Recognition by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).
The ANCC's Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards and is considered the highest recognition for nursing excellence. U.S. News & World Report's annual showcase of "America's Best Hospitals" includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for the quality of inpatient care.
Oncology Nurse Navigator-Certified Generalist (ONN-CG) and Oncology Patient Navigator-Certified Generalist (OPN-CG), the 2 AONN+ FFL certifications, were created in response to increasing demands for a specific type of certification that distinguishes the knowledge, skills, and role of oncology navigators from that of other types of nursing certifications.
The purpose of these 2 certifications is to ensure that clinical nurse and patient navigators have the knowledge to competently demonstrate effective navigation services across the cancer care continuum within their scope of practice.
The ONN-CG and OPN-CG certifications are accredited through ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).
American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) is a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association. ANCC accredits healthcare organizations that provide and approve continuing nursing education and accredits transition to practice programs and prepares nurses for new practice roles.
More information about AONN+ FFL certifications can be found at https://aonnffl.org.
About AONN+ Foundation for Learning, Inc.(http://www.aonnffl.org)
AONN+ Foundation for Learning, Inc. (AONN+ FFL) is a specialty organization created in 2010 through affiliation with The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc. (AONN+). AONN+ FFL is a separate legal entity that oversees the ONN-CG and OPN-CG certification exams and manages all activities related to ANAB accreditation and oncology navigator certification.
About the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc. (http://www.aonnonline.org)
The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc. (AONN+), is the largest national specialty organization dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by defining, enhancing, and promoting the role of oncology nurse and patient navigators. The organization, which has more than 8900 members, was founded in 2009 to provide a network for all professionals involved and interested in patient navigation and survivorship care services in order to better manage the complexities of the cancer treatment process.
About The Lynx Group (http://www.thelynxgroup.com)
The Lynx Group (TLG) is a premier medical communications and education company acutely focused on oncology and rare disease states. TLG specializes in market access to and with advanced practice providers, patients, and their caregivers. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience, TLG continually creates award-winning medical education and cultivates strong relationships within proprietary brands serving patients and their caregivers, physicians, payers, nurses, pharmacists, navigators, and practice managers.
TLG has broad and deep experience in crafting custom, award-winning solutions for life science and biotech companies. Currently, TLG partners with more than 50 of the top pharma and biotech companies globally. TLG proudly serves as co-founder and association management company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) and the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC).
