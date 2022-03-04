CRANBURY, N.J., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) joined other members of the Cancer Leadership Council in writing a letter of congratulations to Robert Califf on his confirmation as commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
AONN+ Program Director Sharon Gentry said Califf's confirmation is "an acknowledgement of our work with other health professionals and agencies to establish and maintain a climate of mutual respect, dignity, diversity, ethical integrity, and trust."
According to the letter prepared by the Cancer Leadership Council, the cancer care community has had a productive relationship with the FDA, including participation in drug development meetings, discussion of real-world evidence for use in FDA decisions, and collaboration on clinical trials issues.
AONN+ signed this letter based on the support and recommendation of its Policy & Advocacy Committee, whose mission is to utilize legislative, regulatory, and policy advocacy to protect and promote the practice of oncology patient navigation in order to best serve individuals and families impacted by cancer.
"For navigation professionals, the concepts of leadership and team building are inherent in the standards of care that are demonstrated daily," said Sharon. "As a professional organization, AONN+ also demonstrates an awareness of and responsiveness to the larger context and system of healthcare."
A tenured professor of cardiology at Duke University, Califf had served as FDA Commissioner between February 2016 and November 2017. President Biden renominated him to head the FDA on November 12, 2021.
With more than 30 member organizations, the Cancer Leadership Council is a forum for discussion and advocacy on issues related to cancer health policy and cancer patients' access to quality care.
About the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc. (AONN+)
The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc. (AONN+), is the largest national specialty organization dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by defining, enhancing, and promoting the role of oncology nurse and patient navigators. The organization, which has more than 8900 members, was founded in 2009 to provide a network for all professionals involved and interested in patient navigation and survivorship care services in order to better manage the complexities of the cancer treatment process. http://www.aonnonline.org
About Amplity Medical Communications
Amplity Medical Communications, formerly The Lynx Group, is a premier medical communications and education company acutely focused on oncology and rare disease states. Amplity Medical Communications specializes in market access to and with advanced practice providers, patients, and their caregivers. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience, Amplity Medical Communications continually creates award-winning medical education and cultivates strong relationships within proprietary brands serving patients and their caregivers, physicians, payers, nurses, pharmacists, navigators, and practice managers. Currently, Amplity Medical Communications partners with more than 50 of the top pharma and biotech companies globally.
The full letter can be viewed here:
February 18, 2022
Robert M. Califf, MD
Commissioner
US Food and Drug Administration
10903 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20993-0002
Dear Dr. Califf:
The undersigned organizations representing cancer patients, health care professionals, researchers, and caregivers are writing to offer our congratulations on your confirmation as Commissioner of Food and Drugs.
Your steady leadership is critical at this moment when the nation is still addressing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our health and welfare and as the other vital work of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must also be completed following the most rigorous regulatory standards.
Our community has enjoyed a productive relationship with the FDA, including participation in patient-focused drug development meetings and other patient-centered efforts; discussion regarding real-world evidence and its use in FDA decisions; and collaboration on clinical trials issues, including design and enrollment standards. We have found the FDA open and respectful of our views on the work of the FDA and our advice regarding the needs of cancer patients, clinical researchers, and health care professionals. We look forward to continued open communication with the agency as you take the helm.
Sincerely,
Cancer Leadership Council
Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators
American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network
American Society for Radiation Oncology
Association of Oncology Social Work
CancerCare
Cancer Support Community
Children's Cancer Cause
Fight Colorectal Cancer
Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association
Lymphoma Research Foundation
National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship
Ovarian Cancer National Alliance
Prevent Cancer Foundation
Susan G. Komen
Media Contact
Carol Bustos, The Lynx Group, +1 (209) 298-5716, cbustos@the-lynx-group.com
SOURCE AONN+