CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) collaborates with professional organizations and industry partners to explore effective practices for addressing the care variation in pharmacy dispensing across delivery systems.
Pfizer is the project supporter of this collaboration, which also involves the Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) and the National Community Oncology Dispensing Association, Inc.
The focus of this collaborative project is to explore and ensure effective practices for addressing the care variation in pharmacy dispensing across delivery systems. The outcome will be relevant resources for everyone's membership related to oncology pharmacy.
This collaboration supports the mission of AONN+ to advance the role of patient navigation in cancer care across the care continuum by providing a network for collaboration, leadership, and development of best practices for the improvement of patient access to care, evidence-based cancer treatment, and quality of life.
AONN+ member Clara Lambert agrees to be our representative on the Variations in Care Advisory Committee. Clara was the 2019 AONN+ Putting Evidence into Practice award winner; she is involved in many AONN+ committees and speaks to navigators about financial navigation.
With the guidance of its Advisory Committee and Partner Organizations, ACCC has developed a curated resource library that incorporates publications, tools, and other assets that can help care team members navigate the complex issue of coordinating care when dispensing oral oncolytics.
To learn more, please visit http://www.aonnonline.org/education/navigation-tools#variations-in-care.
About the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc: (http://www.aonnonline.org)
The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc (AONN+), is the largest national specialty organization dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by defining, enhancing, and promoting the role of oncology nurse and patient navigators. The organization, which has more than 8900 members, was founded in 2009 to provide a network for all professionals involved and interested in patient navigation and survivorship care services in order to better manage the complexities of the cancer treatment process.
About the Journal of Oncology Navigation & Survivorship: (http://www.jons-online.com)
The Journal of Oncology Navigation & Survivorship (JONS) is the official publication of AONN+. JONS seeks to strengthen the role of nurse and patient navigators in cancer care by serving as a platform for these professionals to disseminate original research findings, exchange best practices, and find support for their growing community.
About CONQUER: the patient voice magazine: (http://www.conquer-magazine.com)
CONQUER: the patient voice magazine is the AONN+ premier forum for patients with cancer. CONQUER magazine features articles written by and for patients with cancer, survivors, nurse navigators, and other oncology team members. This magazine addresses the issues that patients, their family members, and caregivers face every day in an easy-to-read format. Issues include interviews with patients with cancer, information on access to care, and articles on lifestyle topics such as nutrition, stress management, personal finance, and legal and employer issues.
About The Lynx Group: (http://www.thelynxgroup.com)
The Lynx Group (TLG) is a premier medical communications and education company acutely focused on oncology and rare disease states. TLG specializes in market access to and with advanced practice providers, patients, and their caregivers. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience, TLG continually creates award winning medical education and cultivates strong relationships within proprietary brands serving patients and their caregivers, physicians, payers, nurses, pharmacists, navigators, and practice managers.
TLG has broad and deep experience in crafting custom, award winning solutions for life science and biotech companies. Currently, TLG partners with more than 50 of the top pharma and biotech companies globally. TLG proudly serves as co-founder and association management company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) and the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC).
Media Contact
Carol Bustos, The Lynx Group, +1 (209) 298-5716, cbustos@the-lynx-group.com
SOURCE Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+)