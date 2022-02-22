CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) is pleased to announce that Jordan Henderson, BSN, RN, OCN, ONN-CG, has joined as Director of Program Development.
As an oncology certified nurse, Jordan has served in a multitude of oncology settings including inpatient nursing, chemotherapy infusion, and breast navigation. In her most recent role as survivorship program navigator for Sarah Cannon Research Institute, Jordan led the development of the survivorship program where she had the opportunity to define, create, and enhance survivorship services across the country.
"I am thrilled to join AONN+! As a strong patient and navigation advocate, I look forward to enhancing and building meaningful programs that serve our navigators, patients, and caregivers," said Jordan. "AONN+ continues to pioneer navigation, and I am excited to contribute to their continued success."
Emily Gentry, BSN, RN, HON-ONN-CG, OCN, Senior Director of Education and Program Development for AONN+, said, "We feel so fortunate to have Jordan join the AONN+ team. She brings a depth of expertise in oncology navigation and survivorship as well as innovative thinking that will benefit the organization and membership."
Jordan lives in Fort Worth, TX and has a BS degree in nursing from the University of Central Oklahoma.
About the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc. (AONN+)
The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc. (AONN+), is the largest national specialty organization dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by defining, enhancing, and promoting the role of oncology nurse and patient navigators. The organization, which has more than 8900 members, was founded in 2009 to provide a network for all professionals involved and interested in patient navigation and survivorship care services in order to better manage the complexities of the cancer treatment process. http://www.aonnonline.org.
About Amplity Medical Communications
Amplity Medical Communications, formerly The Lynx Group, is a premier medical communications and education company acutely focused on oncology and rare disease states. Amplity Medical Communications specializes in market access to and with advanced practice providers, patients, and their caregivers. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience, Amplity Medical Communications continually creates award-winning medical education and cultivates strong relationships within proprietary brands serving patients and their caregivers, physicians, payers, nurses, pharmacists, navigators, and practice managers. Currently, Amplity Medical Communications partners with more than 50 of the top pharma and biotech companies globally.
