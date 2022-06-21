'The Positive Effect: A Retail Leader's Guide to Changing the World' released
JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- April Sabral has coached and developed thousands of leaders, over the course of her 30-year career. After experiencing the success of how igniting positive emotions in her team impacted the business results positively, she felt it important for more leaders to have a book that can teach them how to build highly engaged teams, with practical ways to accomplish this. She believes positive leadership ignites engagement and powers positive results and more leaders need to embrace this style of leading.
In her book titled "The Positive Effect: A Retail Leader's Guide to Changing the World" (published by Balboa Press) Sabral recalls the steps she took to achieve success. These steps include how to leverage the principles of accepting, creating, and teaching (A.C.T.) to lead with awareness, by recognizing the impact of valuing employees on an organization, by promoting care, empathy and cultivating a positive attitude during tough times.
"Leaders are looking for a new way to lead and validation that leading with compassion and connecting with people's emotions along with removing biases and judgments from their leadership. This is a new era of leadership where it is ok to be vulnerable and care for your team. This book teaches you how. It is based in a retail setting, along with introducing the laws of cause and effect into a leadership methodology for a corporate setting. It shows my personal journey and humility to engage and makes it relatable," Sabral says.
When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Sabral answers, "I want them to be inspired to lead positively and be aware of how their leadership impacts peoples work and personal lives. A leader can change the trajectory of someone and encourage him or her to be the best version of himself/herself. That is what a good leader can do. If more leaders took this responsibility seriously, the world would shift, as the energy collectively would raise to a higher vibration." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/834137-the-positive-effect
"The Positive Effect: A Retail Leader's Guide to Changing the World"

By April Sabral
By April Sabral
About the Author
April Sabral went from being a part-time sales associate to a senior executive who led retail teams for brands such as Apple, Starbucks, Banana Republic, Holt Renfrew, and David's Tea. Her positive attitude inspired the teams she led, which led to positive results.
