MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARI®, a leading global fleet services provider specializing in complex car and truck fleets, today announced a series of enhancements for its propriety fleet management system, ARI insights®, which will transform the user experience for all fleet stakeholders. This ongoing evolution of the company's various technology platforms, including the complementary mobile app ARI Driver insights®, simplifies many common fleet management tasks and delivers comprehensive analytics that drive meaningful improvements for ARI's customers and their businesses.
"ARI is – and always will be – a customer-centric organization. Providing an engaging experience for our clients across the globe is our organization's top priority and we remain focused on continuously enhancing the value we deliver," said Bob White, president, Holman Fleet & Mobility. "This significant investment in our technology platforms will deliver a seamless interaction with ARI for all fleet stakeholders and combined with the unsurpassed knowledge and dedication of our talented people, empowers our customers to unlock the full potential of their fleet."
The extensive roadmap of enhancements for ARI insights includes a series of updates designed to make the robust platform as intuitive and as powerful as possible. Among the highlights is an all-new, extremely user-friendly interface specifically tailored to the needs of today's fleet professional. Additionally, new dashboards transform vehicle data into actionable insight and a variety of innovative action pages feature one-click transaction functionality for unparalleled efficiency. The updates also lay the foundation for increased data integration with many of today's leading enterprise management platforms and will allow ARI insights to easily adapt alongside the constantly evolving landscape of fleet and mobility.
"The voice of our customers continues to be the catalyst for our ongoing evolution. Nearly the entire scope of enhancements to ARI insights and the ARI Driver insights mobile app is a direct reflection of the feedback we've received," said White. "The underlying principle of our ARI insights platform is to put all of ARI's resources at our customers' fingertips and provide an intuitive experience for all users – from C-suite executives to drivers on the frontlines – while offering a variety of self-serve tools and comprehensive analytics to streamline the management of their fleet."
For additional information about ARI insights, the ARI Driver insights mobile app, and how this holistic approach to technology streamlines fleet management, visit ARIFleet.com.
About ARI
ARI, a Holman Enterprises company, has revolutionized fleet management with technology that enables organizations around the world to realize new levels of efficiency and value by leveraging the power of data through the ARI insights® portal. Founded in 1948, ARI, now the largest family owned company in the industry, has continuously uncovered new ways for fleet managers to translate their fleets' data into decreased costs and improved driver safety. Headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, ARI manages more than 1.9 million vehicles in North America, the UK and Europe and, together with its strategic partners, 3 million vehicles worldwide. Learn more at ARIFleet.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
Michael Cianfrone, ARI, (856) 840-9863, MCianfrone@HolmanEnterprises.com
