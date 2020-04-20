EWING, N.J., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 100 years, ARM & HAMMER™ laundry detergent and its maker, Church & Dwight Co., have focused on creating products and developing initiatives that benefit consumers and local communities. From removing phosphates in all detergents to using recycled materials for packaging, the well-being of consumers is at the heart of ARM & HAMMER™ business and product development, including the launch of new Clean & Simple™ Laundry Detergent. Additionally, ARM & HAMMER™ is extending its heritage of clean beyond the laundry room by expanding company and product sustainability initiatives.
ARM & HAMMER™ was closely involved with the inaugural Earth Day in 1970 and continues to be involved since its inception. This year they are expanding their impact through a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. With support from partners like ARM & HAMMER™, the Arbor Day Foundation has planted nearly 5 million trees in the Mississippi River Valley, one of the most critical wetland resources in North America. This effort has removed carbon dioxide and pollutants in the atmosphere, thereby creating cleaner air and water. Through the sustainability partnership, ARM & HAMMER™ is removing more than 300 million pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and filtering over 3 million pounds of air pollutants each year.
"ARM & HAMMER™ is so much more than a trusted cleaning brand; we are a family-first, community-centric brand that is invested in our people and our planet," said Laurie Kirschner, Director of Marketing for ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry. "As a leading laundry brand, we believe it's our job to go beyond household cleaning and support sustainability initiatives like our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and support of Earth Day."
"ARM & HAMMER™ has long recognized the importance of utilizing our nation's forests as a powerful tool to build a better future for the next generation," said Dan Lambe, president, Arbor Day Foundation. "We are grateful for their partnership and their continued leadership in the corporate sustainability space."
ARM & HAMMER™ is also packaging up its commitment to cleaner solutions for people and the planet with the creation of new Clean & Simple™ Laundry Detergent formulated with just six essential ingredients and water for a powerful clean. With no unnecessary chemicals, added dyes or preservatives, the laundry detergent is powerfully simple and meets EPA Safer Choice product standards to be safer for families, pets and the planet. ARM & HAMMER™ Clean & Simple™ is made at Church & Dwight plants with 100 percent certified renewable electricity and recycle-friendly packaging. ARM & HAMMER™ Clean & Simple™ provides consumers with a simple, transparent and effective solution so they don't have to compromise on clean.
For more information about ARM & HAMMER™ Clean & Simple™ and the brand's promise to consumers and the planet, please visit CleanSimple.com and check out our video.
About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products, under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks.
About the Arbor Day Foundation
Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. Their vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger.
As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.
