MANALAPAN, N.J., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In our role as a U.S. Healthcare Provider, Armas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Armas) is working diligently with our international partners during the current global health emergency.
Armas is taking steps to ensure that our products are consistently available in our supply channel to help any shortages caused by the current pandemic, COVID-19. We will also continue to closely monitor stocking levels at our logistics provider. In addition, Armas is in contact with our supply chain partners, group purchasing organizations, wholesalers and distributors to oversee where we can assist in providing our pharmaceutical products.
Currently, we do not expect any product disruptions. We will continue to provide the convenience, cost-savings, sustainability and consistency to our customers throughout this crisis.
About Armas Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Armas Pharmaceuticals is a generic pharmaceutical company delivering an ever-growing portfolio of high-quality products that provide convenience, affordability and consistency. Through the development of strong partnerships and industry relationships, Armas maintains this pipeline of products with customer and patient satisfaction in mind. Headquartered in Manalapan, New Jersey, Armas Pharmaceuticals is always open to new partnership opportunities and ways to offer our customers the best products at affordable prices. For more information, please visit ArmasPharmaceuticals.com.
