HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan.17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Author Leon E. Scarlett shares his first anthology of seventy-two poems in On Dark Matter($12.49, paperback, 9781662838385; $5.99, e-book, 9781662838392).
"My poems are to be considered an extension of my thoughts and are meant to stimulate the reader's thought process. They are in no way intended to portray any particular belief system or lack thereof, but rather are for the entertainment of thought!" said Scarlett.
Leon Scarlett was born in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica and currently resides in New Jersey, USA. A student of the fine arts, he views poetry as an art form. A father and grandfather, Scarlett enjoys drawing, painting and miniature model building
Mill City Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the general market division of self-publishing. On Dark Matter is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
