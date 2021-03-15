MT. LAUREL, N.J., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spring is almost here, and warmer weather will bring welcome options for families eager to get back outside after a long winter of limited activities and social distancing. JPMA, the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children's products, surveyed 150 parents and 93% said they are just as eager, or more, to get outside with their kids this Spring than any previous one. To support parents as they gear up for outdoor adventures with little ones, JPMA is sharing its latest guidance for families to safely use on-the-go products with a new campaign called, "Spring into Baby Safety."
"While following COVID protocols is still top of mind for parents, we also urge caregivers to be mindful of how to choose and use baby products for trips outside of the home," said Kelly Mariotti, executive director of JPMA. "'On-the-go' products like strollers and infant carriers make family outings easier and more enjoyable for everyone, but they must be used correctly each time to ensure baby stays safe."
Here are some safety tips for parents and caregivers:
Strollers
- Buckle up baby every time — even just for short strolls — and use restraints properly.
- Keep baby's hands clear when unfolding and folding strollers.
- Use storage baskets and keep handles free of purses and bags so the stroller doesn't tip over.
- Apply brakes when stationary to prevent a stroller from rolling away.
- Be mindful about what you put in the parent accessory trays, such as hot coffee, so it doesn't accidentally spill onto baby and cause burns or bruises.
- Always follow manufacturer's instructions, warning labels and recommendations for age, height and weight requirements.
Baby Carriers
- Choose a sling or soft carrier for bonding, breastfeeding or baby wearing when baby is very young.
- Choose a framed back carrier for hiking or other outdoor activities.
- Keep baby's face Visible and Kissable*. Make sure you can always see baby's face.
- Make sure all attachments are secured, tighten everything and don't forget to hook clasps.
- Never cook over a hot surface with a child in a carrier because it puts them at risk for accidental burns.
As a reminder to parents when they're out and about, always follow manufacturer instructions for age, weight and wearing instructions and, whenever possible, look for JPMA Certified products to ensure your baby gear is tested and trusted.
For more tips on keeping baby safe, visit http://www.jpma.org/parents.
"Visible and Kissable" is a trademark of the Baby Carrier Industry Alliance
ABOUT JPMA
The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) is the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children's products in North America. We do this by:
- Advocating for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement;
- Supporting a broad and diverse membership through member-only programming and industry promotion;
- And by acting as a comprehensive source for baby product information and education.
JPMA members represent 95 percent of the prenatal to preschool products sold in North America. To find out more about JPMA, our Certification Program and Certified products, and for a complete listing of JPMA Members, please visit https://www.jpma.org. Follow JPMA on Twitter @JPMA and connect with us on Facebook to learn about additional safety tips and JPMA initiatives.
