FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies, the world's leading provider of critical power solutions, is highlighting its 7000 SERIES Medium Voltage Automatic Transfer Switches for medium voltage back-up power applications. Designed to reduce outage risks for mission-critical facilities, these switches transfer loads between medium voltage power sources for the demanding needs of large hospitals, data centers, telecom exchanges, and industrial facilities.
ASCO 7000 SERIES Medium Voltage Transfer Switches transfer loads in between normal and emergency sources in 5kV or 15kV-class systems. Their primary benefits include:
- Direct Medium Voltage Load Transfer – By using a single medium voltage switch, users can avoid the cost of installing, testing, and maintaining multiple transfer switches on low-voltage circuits.
- UL1008A Listing - Listed to UL1008A – Medium Voltage Transfer Switches, these units are designed to bring the reliability, longevity, and premium performance of ASCO's renowned, UL1008-Listed low voltage transfer switches to medium voltage applications.
- ANSI C37.20.2 Metal-Clad Construction – Metal-clad design provides compartments and barriers that protect people and equipment from incidental contact with energized components.
- Bypass models feature draw-out design that eases transfer breaker inspection and service.
The ASCO 7000 SERIES Medium Voltage Transfer Switches are suited for a broad range of applications in a wide range of models:
- Ampacities ranging from 1200 to 300 Amperes for 5kV or 15kV service
- Interrupt Capacities of 25, 40, or 50 kA
- Standard, Bypass-Isolation, and Dual-Switch Configurations
"The 7000 medium voltage product line offers tremendous configurability," said ASCO Product Manager Kevin Ragbasingh. "It's a simple and direct solution for facilities with medium voltage gen-sets and can offer a cost-efficient alternative to using multiple low voltage switches to transfer large loads."
ASCO products are backed by technology, support, and service that are unmatched in the industry. Click the following links to view the 7000 SERIES Medium Voltage Transfer Switch webpage and data sheet. Contact an ASCO representative to learn more.
About ASCO Power Technologies
ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email customercare@ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com.