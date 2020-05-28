FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies is promoting its lineup of robust DC load banks for testing backup power systems and energy storage devices. Offering the widest range of models in the industry, ASCO Load Banks support load testing for almost any DC application. With voltages up to 400 Volts DC, standard portable models provide capacities up to 1000 Amps and permanent models up to 3500 Amps. Custom-engineered load banks can be configured up to 2000 VDC.
ASCO Portable DC Load Banks are designed for indoor operation and are suitable for testing:
- DC Generators
- 28VDC Ground Power Units
- Power Inverters
- Battery Capacity
- Telecom Central Office and Cell Site Power Systems
- Data Center Power and HVAC Commissioning
ASCO Permanent DC Load Banks are designed for continuous outdoor operation and are suitable for testing high capacity DC sources, including
- DC Power Supplies
- Periodic Discharge Testing
- Data Center Power System Performance
- Hospital NFPA and Join Commission Compliance
- Wind and Solar Generator Performance
ASCO DC Load Banks use ASCO Helidyne resistive elements that offer high watt density and corrosion-resistant chromium alloy construction. ASCO DC Load Banks are designed for continuous duty and do not require a cool-down period following use. Permanent load banks can be equipped with digital voltage and amperage monitoring, pilot relays, digital control platforms, and factory-mounted on trailers.
All units can be configured to use external AC power for controls and cooling fans. Additional options include:
- Fine load step resolution
- Remote and PLC Control Capabilities
- Load Cables with Female CAM-lock Type Connectors
- Aircraft Connectors
- Stainless Steel Enclosures
More information is available in the ASCO Power DC Load Banks brochure. Additional detail about the full range of ASCO Load Bank products is available online. For more information, contact a local ASCO Power Technologies representative.
About ASCO Power Technologies
ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email customercare@ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com.