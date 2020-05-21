FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing pandemic has led medical facilities to accommodate large increases in patient inflows by constructing temporary medical facilities. Erected quickly, these facilities still require backup power to ensure patient safety, care, and comfort.
ASCO Power Technologies has been privileged to provide support and solutions for these needs. In a recent instance, a power engineering firm and a mobile medical facility fabricator requested support for backup power systems in modular medical units, ASCO quickly identified and shipped equipment that met project needs perfectly, including:
- SERIES 300 Quick Connect Panels for easy connection to a backup power source
- SERIES 300 Transfer Switches for reliable switching between primary and secondary power
- 5705 8-Device Annunciators that enable real-time monitoring and notification of equipment conditions and events
The first of these projects, located in the Eastern USA, went from concept to completion in just 3 weeks.
ASCO has posted on its website an overview of a backup power solution for temporary modular medical facilities. Data Sheet – Modular Temporary Power Solutions illustrates modular expansion for existing hospitals that uses containerized power equipment to streamline backup power system deployment. It can be seen by clicking the link below.
Data Sheet | Modular Temporary Power Solutions
Interested professionals can learn more by viewing this document and others like it at ascopower.com. To view Tech Briefs summarizing backup power solutions for temporary structures, read Backup Power for Temporary Patient Care Facilities and Containerized Power Equipment for Temporary Facilities. For more information, contact an ASCO representative.
About ASCO Power Technologies
ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email customercare@ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com.