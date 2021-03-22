EATONTOWN, N.J., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aspire Technology Partners, a Cisco Gold Certified Partner headquartered in Eatontown, NJ, announced today that it renewed its Advanced Customer Experience Specialization. This renewal demonstrates that Aspire remains qualified to support its customers across the full lifecycle of their solutions and impact customer business outcomes. Aspire is one of only twenty-six Cisco partners to achieve the Advanced CX Specialization in the United States.
The renewal of the Advanced CX Specialization comes as Aspire continues to level-up their Customer Success and Lifecycle Management practice with the addition of business and technical experts who support customers in their onboarding and adoption journeys. The recent transition to a more robust automated platform enables the team to conduct strategic business reviews that provide smarter and more intelligent insights in real time.
"This is an outstanding achievement," said John C. Harris, President & CEO of Aspire. "It reflects the commitment of the Aspire team to providing our customers excellent support and services as they work to achieve their desired business outcomes and attain the full value of their technology investment."
Aspire is a leading regional Cisco systems integrator. The partnership combines technical expertise, diverse perspectives, and skill sets from a growing resource of subject-matter experts, which helps deliver outstanding performance and excellent execution across various Cisco Architectures and the markets they serve. Aspire holds Cisco Master Specializations in Security, Collaboration, Networking, and Cloud & Managed Services.
About Aspire
Aspire is a professional technology services firm specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services designed specifically to achieve our clients' business goals. We believe technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy. Our team takes time to understand your business initiatives and align technology solutions to drive the organization forward. Aspire's outcome-driven approach accelerates your journey by combining secure digital infrastructure, world-class design and implementation expertise, and managed services – all centered around transforming today's multi-cloud architectures into enablers of business value. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Aspire is focused on serving the tri-state, mid-Atlantic, and New England regions with local operations in Mount Laurel, NJ; Albany and White Plains, NY; and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit http://www.aspiretransforms.com.
Media Contact
Arthur Germain, Communication Strategy Group, +1 (631) 239-6335 Ext: 101, agermain@gocsg.com
Pamela Adriano, Aspire Technology Partners, 732.847.9552, padriano@aspiretransforms.com
SOURCE Aspire Technology Partners