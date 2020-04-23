ROSELLE, N.J., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assured Automation MAG Series are volumetric magnetic induction flow meters that measure flow rate and totals of conductive media at rates up to 160 gpm. MAG Series also includes outputs for medium temperature.
The Mag Series features a rugged meter body incorporating electronics, display, user interface, and output signal generation in one compact unit. In addition to being more compact this series is also less expensive than comparable meters and sensors.
The main advantage of using magmeters is the obstruction-free design; there are no moving parts which eliminates flow impediment, reducing the risk of breakdowns and requiring less maintenance.
Accuracy over a wide flow range can be as good as ±0.5%
Features & Benefits:
- One compact sensor provides flow rate, total flow volume, and media temperature
- Connection size: ¼"-2" NPT, BSPP, Tri-clamp
- Flow Ranges: 0-60 GPM
- Empty pipe detection alerts when pipe is not full
- Min. and Max. values stored in memory
- Local digital display and user interface
- Large flow ranges (up to 100:1 turndown)
- I/O link output via M12 connector
- 2 outputs for PNP/NPN switching, pulse, frequency, current, or voltage signals
- Analog signals are scalable for best resolution within the actual usage range
- Unobstructed flow path is tolerant of particulate and keeps pressure drop low
Typical applications include:
- Brewing, Distilling, and Wine Making
- Food and Beverage
- Water/Wastewater Industry
Mag Series Output Signals: Analog, binary, pulse and frequency outputs offer various options to process the measured data.
For use with conductive liquids [conductivity: ≥ EC 0.02 (12.8 ppm TDS, 20 µS/cm) / viscosity: < 0.1085 in²/s at 104 °F].
Output Signal Options
Units have 2 outputs that can be configured in the field to provide various switching options, frequency signals, or pulse output. Output 2 has analog signal options. All switching outputs can be set to N.O. or N.C.
Custom Programming at Factory
Meters come pre-programmed to your display and output specifications.
