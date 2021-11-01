PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astound Broadband (Astound), the sixth largest U.S. cable operator in the United States that operates leading regional providers RCN, Grande, Wave, and enTouch has completed the acquisition of the broadband systems of WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW!) located in Chicago, IL, Evansville, IN, and Anne Arundel, MD for $661 million.
With the closing of this transaction, Astound expands its existing network footprint and customer base in these new markets. The acquired broadband systems serve approximately 128,000 residential and business customers, pass more than 700,000 homes, and include 5,700 miles of plant.
"Astound Broadband's acquisition of WOW!'s Illinois, Indiana, and Maryland markets significantly advances our footprint in areas largely adjacent to the company's existing operations," said Jim Holanda, CEO of Astound Broadband. "This expansion enables us to leverage incumbent fiber-rich network assets, nearby operations talent, award winning customer service, and a strong product set to serve even more customers. We're excited to officially welcome WOW! customers and colleagues to Astound."
Since the transaction was initially announced in June 2021, both companies have been preparing to transition employees and customers in WOW!'s Chicago, IL, Evansville, IN, and Ann Arundel, MD service areas to Astound Broadband. In the short term, the acquired markets will continue to operate without interruption under the WOW! name and trademark and will be rebranded following the integration period.
"With Astound Broadband, WOW! has found a good steward for our operations in Chicago, Evansville, and Ann Arundel," said Teresa Elder, WOW! CEO. "The team at Astound shares the same employee and customer-centric culture and values and has the resources and commitment to provide the same quality of service our customers have come to expect from WOW!."
