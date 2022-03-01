PRINCETON, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astound Broadband (Astound), the sixth-largest U.S. cable provider, powered by leading regional providers RCN, Grande Communications (Grande), Wave Broadband (Wave) and enTouch Systems (enTouch), is waiving customer fees associated with calling Ukraine from the United States. Starting February 28th, international calling charges for Astound Broadband phone customers will be waived when calling Ukraine through March 31st.

About Astound Broadband

Astound Broadband (astound.com) is the sixth largest cable operator in the U.S., providing award-winning high-speed internet, broadband communications solutions, TV, phone services and fiber optic solutions for residential and business customers across the United States. Astound Broadband is comprised of organizations formerly known as RCN, Grande Communications, Wave Broadband, and enTouch. The company services Chicago, Indiana, Eastern Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York City, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Texas, regions throughout California, Oregon, and Washington.

Media Contact

Zoe Cushman, Matter Communications, +1 6178745201, rcn@matternow.com

 

SOURCE Astound

