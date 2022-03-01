PRINCETON, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astound Broadband (Astound), the sixth-largest U.S. cable provider, powered by leading regional providers RCN, Grande Communications (Grande), Wave Broadband (Wave) and enTouch Systems (enTouch), is waiving customer fees associated with calling Ukraine from the United States. Starting February 28th, international calling charges for Astound Broadband phone customers will be waived when calling Ukraine through March 31st.
