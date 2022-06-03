Astrix continues strong growth in its industry by adding key leaders from the scientific community to grow the business.
RED BANK, N.J., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astrix, the market-leaders in strategic, technical & staffing services for life science organizations, announced today the appointment of Sandy Tremps to its board of directors. Sandy is a successful industry veteran bringing over 30 years of life sciences IT leadership to Astrix.
"Digital transformation remains a top priority for the life sciences industry and that's not changing anytime soon." said Dale Curtis, CEO of Astrix. "There's no better way to drive value for clients than having a successful executive helping guide strategic direction at Astrix. We're excited to have a wildly successful industry veteran like Sandy on board and look forward to her insights & contributions."
Sandy's experience spans many aspects of IT including delivery, strategic planning, portfolio management, compliance, and process management. She joined Merck & Co., Inc. in 1988 and led IT organizations across multiple divisions and spanning critical programs in support of Merck Research Laboratories (MRL) Global Development, MRL Pre-Clinical, Global Human Health (GHH) Emerging Markets, Merck Manufacturing Division (MMD) IT Automation and MMD Project 2000. She served as divisional CIO for Merck Research Laboratories from 2016-2021.
"Astrix has created a unique one-stop-shop where they deliver the people, processes, and a technology agnostic approach to solve the most complex challenges for life sciences companies," said Sandy Tremps. "I'm excited to share my expertise and insights to help fine-tune Astrix's strategy so that we can continue to deliver the highest level of value for clients."
Sandy's appointment to the Astrix Board of Directors is effective as of May 1, 2022.
About Astrix
For over 25 years, Astrix has been the market-leader in specialized strategic, technical, & staffing services for life sciences and other science-based organizations. Our proven approach delivers innovative solutions through world class people, process, and technology which fundamentally improve scientific outcomes and the quality of life everywhere. Astrix was founded by scientists to solve the unique challenges which life sciences and other science-based organizations face in the laboratory and beyond. We're dedicated to helping our clients speed & improve scientific outcomes to help create a better world through science.
For more information on Astrix, please visit http://www.astrixinc.com.
Media Contact
Robert Patterson, Astrix, 1 7326610400, rpatterson@astrixinc.com
SOURCE Astrix