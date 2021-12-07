RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astrix, the market leader in professional and staffing services for life science and other science-based organizations, recently closed their acquisition of ResultWorks, a leader in providing business analysis and transformation services to science and information-intensive organizations. The combined team will enable Astrix to leverage ResultWorks' expertise in helping life science clients to successfully transform their digital and technical ecosystems across Research, Development, Preclinical, Clinical, Regulatory and Manufacturing business areas.
"The highly-talented team at ResultWorks delivers a unique skillset that enables Astrix to now deliver strategic planning services in addition to our market-leading professional and staffing services." said Dale Curtis, CEO of Astrix. "ResultWorks adds a completely new dimension to Astrix, and we're excited at the additional strategic value we'll deliver to our clients together."
The powerful combination of Astrix and ResultWorks delivers an unprecedented one-stop-shop for technical strategy and planning, business analysis and process optimization, laboratory informatics services, digital data management and governance, digital quality and compliance, technical architecture, solution implementation and organizational change management. The combined service offerings are specifically designed to solve the unique challenges that Life Sciences, Chemical, Oil and Gas, and other science-based organizations face. Together, Astrix and ResultWorks enable clients to accelerate their ability to deliver medicines and products to patients and customers to ultimately create a better world through science.
"Combining the strategic capabilities of ResultWorks with the scientific and technical leadership of Astrix resulted in a very complementary decision," said Bob O'Hara and Susan Butler, co-founders and managing partners at ResultWorks. "The combination of our firms is about value creation for clients. Together, we can deliver innovative strategy, technology services and scientific staffing to accomplish almost any task from research to clinical to operations to manufacturing."
ResultWorks will remain intact as a new Astrix business unit. The strengths of both companies will be leveraged to provide clients with a full set of services in support of their business and technical needs.
To learn more about Astrix and ResultWorks, visit their websites at the links below.
About Astrix
For over 25 years, Astrix has been the market leader in specialized technical services and scientific staffing for life sciences and other science-based organizations. Our proven laboratory informatics, digital quality & compliance, and scientific staffing services deliver innovative solutions through world class people, process, and technology which fundamentally improve scientific outcomes and the quality of life everywhere. Astrix was founded by scientists to solve the unique challenges which life sciences and other science-based organizations face in the laboratory and beyond. We're dedicated to helping our clients speed & improve scientific outcomes to help create a better world through science.
For more information on Astrix, please visit http://www.astrixinc.com.
About ResultWorks
ResultWorks is a professional services company offering strategic innovation, integrated business analysis, technology and architecture, and digital management and governance consulting services for the Life Sciences industry. Results are achieved through skilled facilitation and exceptional management leadership. The focus of our client engagements is transforming research, translational, non-clinical development, clinical development, regulatory, safety and manufacturing. The cornerstone of ResultWorks approach is a methodology which promotes collaboration and rapid decision-making while balancing people, process, and technology challenges.
For more information on ResultWorks, please visit http://www.resultworksllc.com.
Media Contact
Rob Patterson, Astrix Technology Group, +1 215-828-5921, rpatterson@astrixinc.com
SOURCE Astrix Technology Group