CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a landmark, novel case, attorney Richard J. Hollawell and his team will be fighting for victims of the opioid crisis by bringing civil suit against Rochester Drug Cooperative (RDC), alleging the company's actions resulted in the death of 32-year-old Sarah Fuller.
RDC, a pharmaceutical distributor that sells narcotics and other drugs to pharmacies and other entities, was recently indicted for violating federal narcotics law and conspiring against the United States. In the criminal case, USA VS. Laurence F. Doud, the RDC's CEO has been charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. It is alleged that Doud and RDC were aware that many of their pharmacy customers were distributing opioid-level narcotics like Fentanyl and Oxycodone to patients who had no medical need for them. This case, brought to court on January 18, 2022, is simultaneous and highly pertinent to Mr. Hollawell's alleged wrongful death suit against the RDC.
Attorney Richard J. Hollawell Fights For RDC Victim
In 2016, Sarah Fuller, aged 32, died due to the toxic effects of Subsys, an extremely powerful, addictive and lethal spray Fentanyl approved only for breakthrough cancer pain. The complaint alleges that the actions of RDC - allegedly hiding suspicious and illegal activity from the DEA in continuing to illegally distribute Subsys - resulted in severe injury to Sarah and ultimately, her death.
In this ongoing, developing landmark case, NJ opioid over-prescription attorney Richard Hollawell has filed a civil lawsuit with the New Jersey District Court, (Fuller vs. Insys Therapeutics, 1:17-cv-07877), alleging wrongful death as the result of the actions of RDC fulfilling suspicious orders of Fentanyl; ordered by a New York pharmacy, Linden Care. In layman's terms, if it wasn't for the alleged actions of RDC, Sarah would still be alive today.
Richard J. Hollawell & Associates, LLC's Experience With Opioid Over-Prescription Cases
Mr. Hollawell and his team bring decades of experience to the table. He has been fighting for families and victims of the opioid crisis for years, securing numerous settlements related to over-prescription of opioids, over-dispensing, improper prescription, wrongful death, and more.
Operating in New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, Mr. Hollawell has unparalleled experience in these cases, helping families and victims through the hardest of times; and taking the fight to pharmaceutical companies, clinics, pharmacies, and physicians who have caused injury and death.
As a NJ car accident attorney, Hollawell and his team have fought multiple successful cases against similar 'service' companies involved in wrongdoing in the past; including when he fought as a NJ trucking accident lawyer on behalf of a citizen who was brutally injured by a recycling truck. He ultimately exposed the major recycling company for lying under oath in order to evade negligent charges.
Now, Mr. Hollawell brings the fight directly against one of the country's largest opioid-level narcotics distributors, Rochester Drug Cooperative.
