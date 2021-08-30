PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atyeti capped off an amazing year with tremendous sales growth. The company grew 56% over the last 12 months. Atyeti has always been built around the mission of - EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS. This includes exceeding the expectations of the company's clients and delivering on the promises to our employees. Exceeding Expectation continues to be the core value of the company.
Atyeti is happy to report that the entire organization transitioned seamlessly to a remote work environment and the durability and efficiency of the Atyeti business model came shining through. The company would like to thank its clients for their continued support. The company would also like to thank its employees, who despite tremendous personal challenges, were unified in their commitment to support the company's clients and each other.
Atyeti is a leading digital transformation technology consulting firm focused on accelerating Digital initiatives for its clients around the world.
Atyeti has built Strategic Partnerships with key Software & Product firms that align with its client's long term Digital roadmap- especially around Cloud and Data Sciences. These include HashiCorp, Snowflake, Datadog, GreshamTech, DataBricks, Datadog, nCino, Saleforce etc. Atyeti is building deep product and industry expertise to support its customers on their Digital Transformation journey.
Atyeti is most excited about the explosive growth that is forecasted in the year ahead and is looking forward to embracing all its new colleagues that will join Atyeti on the exciting journey of taking the company to even greater heights in 2022.
