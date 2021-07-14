FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrea Llauget who has taught business at West Essex High School for the past twenty years, has completed her new book "Cosmic Cousins Visit Jupiter": a fun and informative children's story about four cousins who use their imaginations to turn snack time into an adventure through outer space.
Author Andrea Llauget writes, "Once upon a time, there were four little kid cousins. A girl named Kayla and three boys: Nathan, Jake, and Colt. One of their favorite games was hide-and-seek."
Published by Page Publishing, Andrea Llauget's original follows the cousins as they play a game of cosmic hide-and-seek, learning interesting facts about the solar system as they go.
Illustrated by John McNees, this educational story teaches young readers about outer space. The book contains colorful depictions of the planets and includes an educational quiz about the solar system at the end.
Readers who wish to experience this playful and educational work can purchase "Cosmic Cousins Visit Jupiter" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
