LANOKA HARBOR, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anna Casamento Arrigo, a Sicilian-born author with a talent for encompassing feeling and spirit into the written word, has completed her new book "Changeling": a moving collection of emotional, inspiring poems.
In one of her lyrical poems, Casamento writes, "In the not so distant sky // A song // Echoes // Sifted & // Carried // Down // Upon // Cascades // Of translucent rays // Lovingly // Caressed…"
Published by Page Publishing, Anna Casamento Arrigo's provoking work encompasses her passion for music, poetry, and the classics of literature to emanate the breadth and scope of the written word.
Using writing as a healing tool of her own, to express her innermost thoughts through visionary prose, Casamento composed this melodic work with the hopes of evoking deep emotions. She says of her collection that these poems will "challenge our notion of form, substance, and the state of mind...address sadness and loss, depression and grief and negativity, yet, they also deliver an uplifting message of hope, hope of improvement and fulfillment. In a rich display of language, they speak to our senses and offer a glimpse of what we might become and what might be."
