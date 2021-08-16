HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Antoinette Calwonsen, author of "Charge it To My Heart" and "If I Only Knew," has completed her new book "Truth Be Told: The Third of Three": a spellbinding and potent collection of poetry that highlights the many lessons the author has learned in life.
Published by Page Publishing, Antoinette Calwonsen's captivating work includes poems such as "What You Think About You Can Bring About," "Music Is a Great Get Together," "Food for Your Soul," "Each Poem Is a Small Story," "If You Were to Read the Story of Your Life," "Emergency Is the Absence of Choice," "Avoiding Instead of Addressing," "You Did Not Love Me the Way I Loved You," "Sometimes Not Doing Something Is the Thing to Do," "I Would Have Paid Attention If I Had a Crystal Ball," and many more.
Author Antoinette Calwonsen wants to show readers that having a diagnosis of bipolar disorder does not equate to being hopeless. The poems are filled with the wisdom she has acquired through the unimaginable lessons her many life experiences have taught her.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Truth Be Told: The Third of Three" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
