LIVINGSTON, N.J., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Art Isaacs, a husband, father, grandfather, engineer and car enthusiast, has completed his new novel "Morris": A heartfelt and moving portrait of a multigenerational family and the hardships and achievements they face throughout the decades.
Isaacs writes: "'Morris' takes a journey through several generations of a remarkable and resilient family, following them over more than 60 years, chronicling how they dealt with growing up in the face of loss, adversity, and tragedy, as well as with triumph. By editing together numerous personal journals, 'Morris' documents their individual experiences of life, love, and relationships as they struggled to gain acceptance, fight discrimination, and overcome the attitudes and prejudices of their times with regard to race, gender, ethnicity, sexual preference, and politics, as well as a hand to generational change, progress, and some of the most poignant moments of American history."
Published by Page Publishing, Art Isaacs' incredible tale is written in the form of journal entries that begin in 1965 with a teenager named Jessie Peterson. After years of chronicling his own experiences, he encourages his daughter Beth to do the same, as she does with her own children, Matt and Billie. Thus, the family's story unfolds, with their entries being written to the ever-present but silent Morris, who is always there throughout all their lives. Isaacs eschews the traditional 'dear diary' format for a more engaging narrative and dialog style that is colorfully descriptive, without being overly so.
