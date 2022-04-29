Recent release "The Different Mommies and Daddies" from Page Publishing author Cavin Ramrup is a gentle narrative that shows children that not all parents are the same, but the thing they all have in common is love. The story reminds children to be kind as they encounter family structures different from their own throughout their lives.
JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cavin Ramrup, a seasoned professional in the finance world, has completed his new book "The Different Mommies and Daddies": an instructive tale to spread love throughout young readers. Forever the entrepreneur, after the birth of his daughter, he became committed to creating relatable content in children's books. During bedtime rituals, Cavin would find himself making up stories to help his daughter feel more comfortable in her day-to-day activities. As a Jersey City native, he is passionate about creating content for diversity and inclusion.
"This book was created to help children from all walks of life feel like they belong. My goal is to normalize the way children associate what a family is and how they perceive the guardians that care for them," Ramrup writes.
Published by Page Publishing, Ramrup's relatable tale reinforces the idea that love comes in all shapes and sizes. It includes colorful, full-page illustrations that show examples of traditional and non-traditional family structures across many cultures.
The author continues, "Children are like sponges; what they learn at a young age will resonate in their approach with the world. This book is to provide them with a lens to understand other children of different backgrounds and ethnicities."
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Different Mommies and Daddies" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
