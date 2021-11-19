NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chidi Ezeobi, author of "Sledgehammer Sentence," "The Forgotten Princess and the Shark," "Udi and the Animals," "Remind the World," "Poems from Prison," and "Maidservant," has completed his new book "Doubting Christ": an engaging work that encourages readers to think deeply about their faith to build their strength in their belief in the Son of God.
Author Chidi Ezeobi writes, "According to the Bible, many great men and women were saved by faith because faith is an assurance about what we do not see. So instead of doubt in our minds, my invitation to you is to replace doubt with faith. Remember, we do not see doubt just like faith. But here is the difference between faith and doubt. Faith is assurance while doubt is not. Faith has rewards while doubt does not. Faith has rewards while doubt has none. Faith justifies while doubt does not. Faith saves lives while doubt destroys. Faith is forward while doubt is backward. One will live by faith, while doubt leads to death. It goes on and on. So you see why I suggest you replace your doubt with faith! Yes, if you do, the benefit is enormous."
Published by Page Publishing, Chidi Ezeobi's insightful work provides readers with the tools to grow their faith in the Son of God through sharing his personal experience of overcoming doubt in order to strengthen his beliefs.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Doubting Christ" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
