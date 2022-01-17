NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chidi Ezeobi, a Nigerian-born writer who immigrated to the United States in 1996, has completed his new book "Maidservant": a spellbinding story that keeps the pages turning until its heartwarming conclusion.
"Once bitten twice shy. If minor mistakes could get me in trouble, what if I make a major mistake? One may run away from temptation but may not hide from it," Ngozi cautioned.
But that was the night she succumbed to temptation. Then came the beating: dum, dum, dum, tim, tim . . . Ngozi couldn't protect her face anymore. She cried out in pain, "Sorry, sorry, I swear I will never dance again in my life. O heaven help me! Please! Please!" Mma and Jon beat Ngozi for hours until she gave up her dream.
A maid's patience could be compared to the patience of a farmer, one who plants and patiently waits for harvest.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Maidservant" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
