BURLINGTON, N.J., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deirdre Palm Adams, has completed her new book about her poodle, "The Adventures of Rocky: Don't Be Afraid Rocky": an endearing tale of friendship and finding inner strength.
Having grown up on the beaches of Ocean City, New Jersey, Deirdre's love for beach life and her admiration of the joy dogs bring to people inspired her to compose this adventurous tale. Watching her own pup wander the beach on her morning sunrise walk set the scene for this book, the first of a series surrounding the spunky, yet fearful, poodle.
Published by Page Publishing, Deirdre Palm Adams' high-spirited tale teaches children that the strength to be courageous and brave lies within them. The story is brought to life thru colorful illustrations created by her niece, Lindsay Morano.
After a loud noise spooks Rocky, she flees the house, out to the safety of her favorite spot, the beach. When she finally stops to rest, Rocky is confronted with her biggest fears: the sky is darkening, the noises are daunting and she is all alone. Three fun, beachy friends find the poor pup and show her that if she stays calm she will find her way home.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "The Adventures of Rocky: Don't Be Afraid Rocky" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
