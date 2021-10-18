HOPATCONG, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dominick Algeria and Illustrator Granddaughter Jasmin, a family oriented team who embraces uniqueness, have completed their new book "The Fish and the Frog": an engaging tale of two friends.
Curious of the little eggs that have been buried in the mud, the tadpole investigates and is surprised when little fish hatch! At first, the tadpole and fish look very much the same, until the tadpole begins to transform into a frog. Now, different species, the two find a way to remain friends of distance when frog moves on to the land.
Published by Page Publishing, author Dominick Algeria and illustrator Granddaughter Jasmin's playful tale displays how friendship breaks the bounds of diversity.
When frog finds himself in danger, the fish makes a heroic action to keep his friend safe and protect their special friendship.
Readers who wish to experience this fun spirited work can purchase "The Fish and the Frog" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
