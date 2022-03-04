TINTON FALLS, N.J., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doug Opalski, a father and grandfather presently retired from urban planning after serving as executive director of the New Jersey Council on affordable housing, planning director for Middlesex County, and financial planner for Ameriprise, and who also developed a master plan for the Diocese of Metuchen and helped build a church and serve a faith community in Plainsboro, New Jersey with his wife, Helene, has completed his new book "Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, and Thyme for Comfort, Strength, Love, and Courage": a lighthearted yet thought-provoking work for contemplative readers.
"Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, and Thyme for Comfort, Strength, Love, and Courage" is an irreverent potpourri of puns, pivots, quibbles, and quips. Spice your day with parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme steeped in random facts. Enjoy!
Published by Page Publishing, Doug Opalski's book is an engrossing collection of wit and wisdom with a lighthearted appeal to readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, and Thyme for Comfort, Strength, Love, and Courage" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing