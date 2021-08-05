WRIGHTSTOWN, N.J., August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Richard Saracen, a chiropractic physician and first-time author who lives in Central New Jersey with his wife and daughter, has completed his new book "Who Said You Can't Have Ice Cream for Dinner? Not Me": a playful and easy-to-understand book about the important of childhood nutrition.
Dr. Saracen writes, "Parents, I understand. Like me, you want the best for your child. So let me help you and let's make as many children as we can 'ice cream for dinner kids.' We can work together so that our children will have the tools and learn lessons they can carry on through life. Together we can put a dent in the epidemic of childhood obesity in the USA."
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Richard Saracen's useful book discusses the childhood obesity epidemic and how it became for encompassing as it is today. The author proposes ways to combat this epidemic, including the Ice Cream for Dinner program, which ensures regularity and healthy eating habits, in the long run, focusing on reducing the intake of sugars and carbohydrates. This book includes worksheets for tracking dietary habits, allowing readers to monitor their children's diet and adjust as needed.
The key to reducing childhood obesity lies in the food children consume and the exercise in which they partake. A healthy combination of a strong diet and an active lifestyle can curb childhood obesity.
Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase "Who Said You Can't Have Ice Cream for Dinner? Not Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
